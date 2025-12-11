Fire hits Russian plant supplying explosives industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire erupted at the Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia’s Smolensk region, disrupting electricity supplies to a major chemical plant vital to the Kremlin’s defense industry, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation head Andriy Kovalenko said on Dec. 11.

The nearby Dorogobuzh chemical plant produces ammonia, nitrates, and nitrogen fertilizers, key components used to manufacture explosives such as ammonium nitrate and other nitrate-based mixes for military production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kovalenko noted that the facility cannot operate without electricity from the damaged power station, potentially halting output of critical explosive materials.

The thermal plant also supplies power to multiple defense-linked enterprises across Smolensk Oblast, including metallurgy, instrument manufacturing, and military repair facilities.

The incident came amid one of Russia’s largest overnight drone attacks in months, with explosions and air defenses reported around Moscow and a strategic energy site struck in Smolensk. Drones also targeted the Dorogobuzh power plant, which typically generates around 90 MW of electricity and more than 240 Gcal/hour of heat, serving both industrial operations and residential areas.

