Moscow airspace closure forces Armenian PM to land in St. Petersburg

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s plane was reportedly forced to divert to an alternate airfield after Moscow’s airspace was closed.

The aircraft circled over the Tver region for nearly an hour but was not cleared to land. It ultimately landed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport around 1:00 a.m. on December 11, News.Az reports, citing the Telegram channel Baza.

A source said Pashinyan had been traveling to Moscow following a visit to Germany, intending to attend a meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 30 drones were destroyed while approaching the city on the night of December 11.

Airport restrictions were only lifted that morning, with more than 100 flights either cancelled or delayed at the capital’s airports.

