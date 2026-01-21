Fire in Azerbaijan's Binagadi prompts evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in a residential house in Baku’s Binagadi district, leading to the evacuation of three people, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

According to officials, the blaze occurred in a single-story, three-room house with a total area of 80 square meters. The ceiling of one room and the corridor burned across an area of about 10 square meters, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Firefighters safely evacuated three residents from the house. The rest of the building was protected from the flames, and the fire was fully extinguished by emergency response teams.

No further details on injuries or the cause of the fire were reported.

News.Az