China's military says it drove away Dutch frigate in South China Sea
Source: Reuters
China's military said it organised naval and air forces to drive away a Dutch frigate that it accused of illegally intruding into the Paracel Islands in the disputed South Chin Sea on Wednesday.
Carrier-based helicopters have repeatedly taken off and "intruded into China's airspace," Zhai Shichen, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
"We firmly oppose this and solemnly urge the Dutch side to immediately cease its infringing and provocative acts," Zhai said, adding the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security.
By Faig Mahmudov