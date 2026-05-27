China's military says it drove away Dutch frigate in South China Sea

China's military says it drove away Dutch frigate in South China Sea

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China's military said it organised naval ​and air forces to ‌drive away a Dutch frigate that it accused ​of illegally intruding into ​the Paracel Islands in ⁠the disputed South Chin ​Sea on Wednesday.

Carrier-based helicopters ​have repeatedly taken off and "intruded into China's airspace," Zhai Shichen, ​a spokesperson for ​the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater ‌Command ⁠said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"We firmly oppose this and solemnly urge the Dutch ​side ​to ⁠immediately cease its infringing and provocative ​acts," Zhai said, ​adding ⁠the Chinese military will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty ⁠and ​security.

News.Az