At least 8 dead in massive fireworks store blast in China

Eight people have died and two others sustained minor burns after an explosion and fire tore through a fireworks shop in eastern China on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred in a village in Jiangsu province, just days before Lunar New Year celebrations were set to begin, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

Local officials in Donghai County reported that the blast was triggered when a resident improperly ignited fireworks near the store. Further details about the circumstances of the explosion were not immediately disclosed.

The tragedy unfolded ahead of the Lunar New Year, also known in China as the Spring Festival, which begins on Tuesday and marks the start of the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac. Setting off fireworks and firecrackers at midnight is a long-standing tradition during the festival, symbolizing the warding off of evil spirits and the welcoming of good fortune.

However, in recent years, many regions across China have imposed restrictions or outright bans on fireworks, citing concerns over air pollution and public safety. Some local governments eased those restrictions last year, raising the possibility of a partial return of public fireworks displays in certain areas.

Following Sunday’s deadly explosion, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management called on authorities nationwide to tighten oversight of the production, transportation, sale, and use of fireworks in order to prevent similar accidents.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that testing or igniting fireworks and firecrackers near retail outlets must be strictly prohibited. It also urged local governments to identify and eliminate regulatory blind spots, stressing the importance of ensuring that citizens can celebrate the Spring Festival in a safe and secure environment.

Officials said efforts would be stepped up to strengthen inspections and reinforce safety awareness ahead of the holiday period, when fireworks usage typically surges across the country.

