First community mpox cases confirmed in Singapore

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Singapore has reported its first locally transmitted mpox cases in the community, with health authorities confirming two infections linked to the more severe Clade 1b variant.

According to officials, both patients are men aged 30 and 34 who are currently in stable condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The cases mark the first known instance of community transmission of mpox in Singapore.

Health authorities said the infections are believed to have occurred through close physical contact, including sexual contact, which remains the primary mode of transmission for the virus.

The first patient, aged 30, had no recent travel history. He developed symptoms in late March, was hospitalised, and later discharged. He is currently isolating at home while under monitoring.

The second patient, aged 34, had a travel history and was identified as a close contact of the first case. He also developed symptoms in late March and is now isolating at home.

Authorities emphasized that the overall risk to the wider community remains low, as mpox typically spreads through prolonged or intimate contact rather than casual exposure.

Contact tracing and epidemiological investigations are ongoing, with close contacts advised to monitor symptoms and seek medical care if necessary.

The Clade 1b variant was first identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and has been associated with more severe outbreaks in parts of Africa.

Singapore has recorded a small number of mpox cases so far this year, following higher totals reported in 2025.

Common symptoms of mpox include:

Skin rash

Fever

Headache

Muscle and back pain

Swollen lymph nodes

Health authorities are encouraging high-risk individuals to get vaccinated when available and advising the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, and remain vigilant.

News.Az