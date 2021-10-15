First container train set off heading to Azerbaijan`s liberated territories (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

ADY Container LLC for the first time carries out the transportation of containers within the framework of the TURKUAZ project to the liberated territories – the East Zangezur Economic Zone by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. The train is loaded with wheat for autumn sowing.

The first train block consisting of 40 feet 28 containers was sent from the Tekirdag region (Istanbul) of Turkey. Upon arrival to Azerbaijan, the train will be delivered to the indicated station by rail. Then the containers will be loaded onto trucks and delivered to the liberated Zangilan and Gubadli regions.

The TURKUAZ project is a new joint logistics product developed by ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, together with Pacific Eurasia Logistics from Turkey and GR Logistics and Terminals from Georgia.

News.Az

News.Az