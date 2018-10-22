First forum of women entrepreneurs from Caspian countries to be held in 2019

The first forum of women entrepreneurs from the Caspian countries is planned to be held in Astrakhan in April 2019.

This idea has already been supported by the Astrakhan region and the Azerbaijani side, the coordinator of women's entrepreneurship in the region Irina Bryntseva told reporters Oct. 22, TASS reported.

"The Azerbaijani side has already agreed; they are ready to become our strategic partner to attract neighboring countries and create even some kind of union - a union of women of the Caspian countries, which are united by business," Bryntseva said after the Astrakhan-Azerbaijan women's entrepreneurship forum.

She noted that the forum will help organize the exchange of information and will promote the development of trade relations and attraction of investments in the regional economies.

The Astrakhan-Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Forum, where about 350 people are participating, will be held for two days. Master classes, expert sessions and presentation of business projects by women entrepreneurs of the Astrakhan region are planned to be held in the event.

