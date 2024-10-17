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Lng Tanker
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Two vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ras Laffan, Qatar, turned back after heading east toward the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship-tracking data.06 Apr 2026-14:24
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The Russian liquefied natural gas tanker Arctic Metagaz, damaged earlier this month and currently adrift without crew, has entered Libyan search and rescue waters, Italy’s civil protection agency reported.18 Mar 2026-17:14
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The UK government has today announced the largest package of new sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers.17 Oct 2024-15:06
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