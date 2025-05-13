First look: Nicolas Cage stars in new ‘Spider-Noir’ series

After voicing the fan-favorite, black-and-white Spider-Man Noir in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Nicolas Cage is suiting up as the hero in the first look at Prime Video’s live-action series “Spider-Noir.”

Cage is dressed in Spider-Man Noir’s iconic costume in the black-and-white first look photo, which Prime Video released Monday during its upfronts presentation, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

He’s wearing the same fedora, white goggles, black webbed mask and trench coat that his “Spider-Verse” counterpart wears. Though the series shares the character with “Into the Spider-Verse,” it’s based on the “Spider-Man Noir” comic books.

Releasing in 2026, “‘Spider-Noir’ tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” The show will be available in both black-and-white and color.

In addition to Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster. “Spider-Noir” will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then arrive globally on Prime video the next day. “Spider-Noir” is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag,” “Killing Eve”) is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (“The Lost City,” “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (“Marvel’s The Punisher,” “Shantaram”) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” filmmakers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their production company Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal will also serve as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures.

