+ ↺ − 16 px

Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World has premiered for the film press, with early reactions coming in somewhat lukewarm.

Washington Post entertainment reporter Herb Scribner praised “Brave New World” on X, calling it an “Absolute blast. All-in on the story. It just checked so many boxes for me. Felt like an MCU movie where other projects actually matter again. Lots of cohesion,” News.Az reports, citing Variety.

Others like film critic Cris Parker wrote the film “didn’t quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap and I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty.”

Film critic Emmanuel Noisette gave a similar review as Parker, writing on X, “[‘Brave New World’] was grounded, entertaining, and to the point. Solid action & mild surprises. Red Hulk [was great]. Felt like it pulled A LOT of political punches. Hard to tell whether the marketing showed too much or if the movie didn’t have much else to offer. It was average.”

However, entertainment writer Chris Gallardo agreed with Scribner, writing, “[‘Brave New World’] proves Anthony Mackie has RIGHTFULLY EARNED the role of Captain America. He puts it all in as Sam Wilson and his chemistry with Danny Ramirez is great! Harrison Ford as President Ross/Red Hulk is charming and the action really rocks when it happens.”

“Captain America: Brave New World” marks Anthony Mackie’s first time in the lead role of a Marvel movie. He joined the MCU as Sam Wilson/Falcon more than a decade ago in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” opposite Chris Evans as the title character. Evans’ Steve Roger officially passed the Captain America shield to Sam at the end of 2019’s “Avenger: Endgame,” setting Mackie up as one of the MCU’s new major headliners. The 2021 Disney+ limited series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” found Sam wrestling with what being Captain America means and if she pick up the shield or not. He chose the latter, thus giving way to “Captain America: Brave New World.”

In the new film, Sam must put aside his differences with U.S. president Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford, taking over for the late William Hurt) to investigate a conspiracy theory tied to an assassination attempt and the global battle for adamantium possession. The film’s supporting cast includes Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as the villain Sidewinder and Shira Haas as U.S. government agent Sabra.

“Captain America: Brave New World” opens in theaters Feb. 14 from Disney and Marvel Studios.

News.Az