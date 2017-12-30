First unmanned subway line put into service in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first fully unmanned metro line was put into service in Beijing.

Report informs referring to the China Central Television that the length of new wing of Yanshan subway line is 14.4 km. Nine elevated stations have been constructed along the new line.

The line, connecting Beijing suburbs Yanshan and Fangshan. It is possible to go to the city center from there.

The train was manufactured in China. The train runs at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. Though the train is fully automated, the driver presents in the train for emergency response.

