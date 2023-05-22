First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani gymnasts who won European Championships (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the victory of the Azerbaijan team in group exercises at the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Azerbaijani gymnasts on the emphatic win by saying in her post:

“Hurrah, I congratulate you, I am proud of you! You are brilliant! Thank you very much for your work, the will to win, your beauty and tenderness!”

The Azerbaijan team consisted of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina claimed the European title with three ribbons and two balls. The gymnasts’ superb performance earned them 32.250 points from referees.

News.Az