First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva
- 29 Apr 2024 13:16
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195716
- Politics
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva on the occasion of her victory in the European Championship in Rodos City, Greece, News.Az reports.
The congratulation reads: "Dear Ulviyya! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the bright victory! Thank you for your labor and determination! I am proud of you!"