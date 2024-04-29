Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva on the occasion of her victory in the European Championship in Rodos City, Greece, News.Az reports.

The congratulation reads: "Dear Ulviyya! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the bright victory! Thank you for your labor and determination! I am proud of you!"


