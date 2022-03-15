Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Earth Tuesday

  • Social
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Earth Tuesday

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Earth Tuesday.

The post says: “May Earth Tuesday bring plenty of joy, abundance and prosperity to every home and hearth.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      