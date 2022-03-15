First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Earth Tuesday

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Earth Tuesday

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Earth Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Earth Tuesday.

The post says: “May Earth Tuesday bring plenty of joy, abundance and prosperity to every home and hearth.”

News.Az