First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Earth Tuesday
- 15 Mar 2022 20:56
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Earth Tuesday.
The post says: “May Earth Tuesday bring plenty of joy, abundance and prosperity to every home and hearth.”