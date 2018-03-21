First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with wives of heads of diplomatic missions

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with wives of heads of the diplomatic missions in Baku.

According to AzerTag, addressing the event, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said:

Dear guests,

Dear friends,

I great all of you and say happy Novruz. I also take this opportunity to express my congratulations on recent international women`s day. Novruz is one of the most ancient and favorite holidays in Azerbaijan. Novruz is a symbol of spring, and I would like to wish each of you and your families good health, a lot of happiness and love. I also would like to express my respect for the countries, which you represent here in Azerbaijan, and wish your people peace and prosperity. I note with high appreciation the activities of HOMS Group Society of Ambassadors` Wives. Your activities contribute greatly, on personal level, to the development of relations between our countries.

Azerbaijan has historically been home to representatives of different cultures, nations and religions who have lived here in peace and harmony. Today in modern Azerbaijan we are rightly proud that our country is recognized as one of the world`s centers of inter-cultural dialogue and multiculturalism. This year is a very special year for us. One hundred years ago the Azerbaijani people founded the first democratic, parliamentary republic in the Muslim world. Although it existed for only 23 months, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic made many landmark decisions, including granting women the right to vote. Today in modern Azerbaijan we preserve our traditions of statehood, democracy and the equality of rights. In modern Azerbaijan our women are very active in different spheres of our life, they are active in political, economic and social areas. Despite the difficulties we faced after restoration of our independence, Azerbaijan has ensured its rapid development. We have made a lot of big steps in political, economic and social areas. Azerbaijan today implements a lot of large-scale projects in infrastructure, energy and transport areas, which are important not only for the region, but also for Europe. Azerbaijan is situated on the crossroads of civilizations between East and West. Azerbaijan is one of the few countries, which is a member of both the Council of Europe and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Dear friends, today when unfortunately we see a lot of conflicts, wars around the world, when hundreds of thousands of innocent people are being killed it is crucial to demonstrate that dialogue and mutual respect is a way for peace and prosperity. Therefore we in Azerbaijan are so committed to building an international platform for mutual understanding, for dialogue.

I would like once again to express my deep gratitude to all of you for your active position in the humanitarian sphere, for your activities in charity. I strongly believe that kindness and generosity can make our world much better. I believe that humanity, mercy and love are making our lives happier. So once again thank you very much. I am very glad to greet all of you. I would like to say happy Novruz. I would like once again to wish happiness to each you and your families. I hope you will enjoy our meeting, Azerbaijani cuisine and beautiful Azerbaijani music. Welcome and happy Novruz.

Wife of the Palestinian ambassador Rohayu Binti Kutep congratulated First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on Novruz holiday on behalf of wives of heads of the diplomatic missions. She hailed tolerance and understanding between cultures and religions in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az