Trump names Housing Chief William Pulte as acting intelligence head

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped housing finance chief William Pulte to serve as the Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI), following the sudden resignation of Tulsi Gabbard late last month.





Announcing the high-profile appointment on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump heavily leaned on Pulte's extensive background in financial oversight as the primary justification for his move into the intelligence community, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Trump argued that Pulte's experience managing more than $10 trillion in assets proved his capability to successfully handle highly "sensitive matters."

Pulte currently commands a massive footprint across the American housing market, serving simultaneously as the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the chairman of government-sponsored mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In an unusual administrative arrangement, Trump confirmed that Pulte will retain all of his current housing finance roles while balancing his new responsibilities leading the nation's intelligence apparatus.

The leadership shuffle comes in the wake of Tulsi Gabbard's decision to step down from the top intelligence post. Gabbard resigned in late May to prioritize her family following her husband's recent cancer diagnosis.

Pulte's appointment marks a pivot from Trump's initial transition plan. The President had previously stated that Aaron Lukas—the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence under Gabbard—would step up to fill the vacancy as acting director. By bypassing Lukas in favor of Pulte, the administration introduces an unconventional, private-sector financial background to the apex of the U.S. intelligence community.

News.Az