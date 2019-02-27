Yandex metrika counter

Fitch affirms ratings of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan's (MCGF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with a stable outlook, AzerTag reports.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged view on MCGF's strong link with the Republic of Azerbaijan (BB+/Stable), which warrants an equalization of MCGF's ratings with those of the sovereign under Fitch's 'Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria'.

