Five Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

Five Al Jazeera journalists have been reportedly killed in an Israeli strike near Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital.

Correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, alongside cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were in a tent for journalists at the hospital's main gate when it was struck, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Seven people were killed in the attack on the tent located outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital late on Sunday evening.

Shortly before being killed, al-Sharif, a well-known 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent who had reportedly extensively from northern Gaza, wrote on X that Israel had launched intense, concentrated bombardment – also known as “fire belts” – on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City.

In his last video, the loud booms of Israel’s intensive missile bombing can be heard in the background as the dark sky is lit in a flash of orange light.

Shortly after the strike, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had targeted Anas al-Sharif, writing in a Telegram post that he had "served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas". The IDF did not mention any of the other journalists who were killed. In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned the killings as “yet another blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom”.

