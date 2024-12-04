Five people detained in Dagestan over alleged terrorist attack plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people have been arrested in Dagestan on charges of organizing and participating in a terrorist group, illegal possession of explosives and substances, and preparing for a terrorist attack, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The arrests were reported by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Monday, which cited sources from Russia’s security services.The unidentified source told RIA Novosti that the five suspects bought components to make an explosive device.SHOT, a Russian Telegram channel affiliated with the security services, claimed that the detainees kept a tonne of ammonium nitrate in a cache in the village of Staraya Serebryakovka in the Kizlyar district, located 166 kilometres from the capital Makhachkala.Following their arrest, the Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala ordered the detainees into pretrial detention for two months.While the names of the suspects were not officially reported, the Telegram channel Mash Gor wrote it was 32-year-old Ali Aliyev, 34-year-old Yalimkhan Aliyev, 26-year-old Kasum Akuyev, 19-year-old Alibek Alibekov, and 29-year-old Murtazali Magomedov. Mash Gor also claimed that the suspects were going to carry out an attack on behalf of the Islamic State.If convicted, the detainees could face life in prison.

News.Az