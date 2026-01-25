Five people have died in severe weather in northern Pakistan

Five people have died in two northern provinces of Pakistan due to snowfall and heavy rain, News.Az reports, citing the local newspaper Dawn.

"Four people died in Gilgit-Baltistan when a tower collapsed on a house following heavy snowfall in Diamer. One person died in Balochistan after a roof collapsed due to heavy rain in Zhob," the publication notes.

According to police, a watchtower near a residential building in the Tangir Valley in Diamer collapsed, killing four family members and injuring two others. The death toll could rise as rescue operations continue. Cold weather in Gilgit-Baltistan is causing road closures and power outages.

In Zhob, one child died and two were injured as a result of a roof collapse, and more than six people were hospitalized after accidents due to icy conditions, the report stated.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast further rain and snowfall in some parts of the country.

News.Az