Five soldiers injured in Fort Stewart shooting

Five U.S. Army soldiers were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at Fort Stewart, Georgia, after a fellow soldier allegedly opened fire using a personal handgun. The suspect, identified as Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, was quickly apprehended and is now in custody, military officials confirmed.

The incident took place at 10:56 a.m. in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, according to a statement from Fort Stewart. The suspect was detained by 11:35 a.m., and the base was temporarily placed on lockdown. All lockdown measures have since been lifted, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Officials said the shooting occurred at Radford's own place of work and involved his co-workers. A motive remains unclear.

Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, said Radford used a personal handgun, though it's still unknown how the weapon was brought onto the base.

All five injured soldiers are in stable condition and are expected to fully recover. Two of the victims were transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, a Level 1 trauma center located about 40 miles from the base.

Lubas praised the “brave soldiers” who immediately intervened and tackled the shooter, stating that their actions “without a doubt, prevented further casualties.”

Radford, an automated logistical sergeant from Jacksonville, Florida, is now in pretrial confinement and has been interviewed by Army investigators. According to officials, he has never deployed to combat and had no known behavioral or disciplinary issues prior to the incident.

However, Lubas revealed that Radford had a previous DUI arrest that was not known to his chain of command until the investigation into the shooting began.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed support for the victims and their families, writing on social media:

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.”

President Donald Trump was also briefed on the incident. Speaking from the White House, he condemned the attack as an “atrocity” and vowed accountability:

“The Army Criminal Investigation Division is on site to ensure that the perpetrator... will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Access to firearms on military bases is tightly restricted. Combat weapons are stored in armories and only used during field training exercises. While service members are allowed to own legally registered personal firearms, there are strict rules on how they may be brought onto a base.

Fort Stewart officials said they remain “very confident” in the security measures in place and that further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

