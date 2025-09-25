Flash flood warning issued for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Bristol County in Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island until 10:45 a.m. local time.

Cities and towns potentially affected include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Barrington, Swansea, Seekonk, East Greenwich, and Rehoboth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thunderstorms are expected to cause flash flooding in small creeks, urban areas, streets, underpasses, and other low-lying zones, according to the NWS. Authorities emphasized safety, warning, “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”

Meteorologist Shiri Spear forecasts 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with localized totals of 3 to 4 inches possible. Residents are urged to remain alert and avoid driving through flooded areas.

