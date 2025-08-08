Flash floods in northwestern China kill 10, leaving 33 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 10 people have died and 33 are missing following flash floods in Yuzhong County, located in China's northwestern Gansu province.

Heavy rains since Thursday had triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The downpour knocked out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong Mountain area, stranding more than 4,000 people across four villages.

Three people were missing after a landslide in the village of Maliantan in Yuzhong County late Thursday.

Maximum rainfall in the area had reached 195 millimeters (7.7 inches) by early Friday, according to Lanzhou local authorities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.

Several parts of China are being battered by heavy rains. In the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, seven people died and seven others were injured after a flood-triggered landslide buried homes in the city’s northern Baiyun district Wednesday.

