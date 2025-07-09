Flash floods kill three in New Mexico resort town, dozens rescued

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least three people, including two young children, were killed on Tuesday after torrential rains triggered flash floods in the mountain resort village of Ruidoso, trapping dozens in homes and vehicles, local officials said.

The victims, a man and children aged four and seven, were swept downstream and later found dead, the village confirmed in a statement. Emergency crews, including the National Guard, conducted more than 85 swift-water rescues, pulling stranded residents from rising waters around the Rio Ruidoso, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dramatic videos shared online showed homes being ripped from their foundations and swept away in the muddy, fast-moving floodwaters, which reached a record height of 20.24 feet (6.2 meters).

“We don’t know if anyone was in the house shown floating downstream,” said Danielle Silva, spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security.

The floods followed a devastating wildfire that left the landscape bare of vegetation, increasing the severity of debris flow and soil erosion.

This disaster comes just days after flash floods in Texas Hill Country killed at least 109 people along the Guadalupe River.

Ruidoso, located in the Sierra Blanca Mountain range, about 115 miles south of Albuquerque, is a popular summer and ski destination now grappling with yet another climate-fueled tragedy. Search and recovery operations are ongoing.

News.Az