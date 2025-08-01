Flooding in Northern Vietnam leaves 14 dead or missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people have been reported dead or missing after severe flooding struck Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien, according to state media reports on Friday.

The disaster was triggered by prolonged, heavy rainfall on Thursday night, which caused rivers to swell and floodwaters to rise rapidly. Low-lying areas were submerged, while mountainous regions experienced dangerous flash floods and mudslides, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Xa Dung mountain village was the worst hit, with one confirmed death and six individuals still unaccounted for.

According to a statement from the Dien Bien Provincial People's Committee, traffic and power infrastructure across several parts of the province have been disrupted. Emergency response teams are working to assess damage and restore essential services.

In the Hang Pu Xi village, two children were reportedly buried by a mudslide. Rescuers are still attempting to recover their bodies, but continuing heavy rain is hampering search and rescue operations.

Authorities have warned that ongoing rainfall poses a continued threat of landslides and additional flooding in the region.

