Florida deputy killed with his own weapon during traffic stop, suspect accused

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty after a traffic crash escalated into a shooting.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 12200 block of Southwest 128th Street when a suspect attacked him and used Jaramillo’s own service weapon, News.Az reports citing the NBC News.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Saturday that the incident “was not an ambush.”

She said Jaramillo responded to the "minor" traffic incident and during his preliminary investigation he got into a verbal dispute with a man who was part of the traffic case, that escalated into a physical altercation.

"[The suspect] fought with our deputy and during that fight he disarmed our deputy of his own service weapon and used it to shoot him multiple times," Cordero-Stutz said.

Jaramillo was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

