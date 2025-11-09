Yandex metrika counter

Florida deputy killed with his own weapon during traffic stop, suspect accused

  • World
  • Share
Florida deputy killed with his own weapon during traffic stop, suspect accused
Devin Jaramillo.Coral Gables Police Department

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty after a traffic crash escalated into a shooting.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Jaramillo, 27, was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 12200 block of Southwest 128th Street when a suspect attacked him and used Jaramillo’s own service weapon, News.Az reports citing the NBC News.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Saturday that the incident “was not an ambush.”

She said Jaramillo responded to the "minor" traffic incident and during his preliminary investigation he got into a verbal dispute with a man who was part of the traffic case, that escalated into a physical altercation.

"[The suspect] fought with our deputy and during that fight he disarmed our deputy of his own service weapon and used it to shoot him multiple times," Cordero-Stutz said.

Jaramillo was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the sheriff's office said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      