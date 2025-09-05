Florida’s move to end vaccine mandates could pose nationwide health risks, experts warn

+ ↺ − 16 px

Florida’s plan to eliminate vaccine requirements for school-age children and college students could put millions at greater risk of infectious diseases, health experts warn. The policy, announced by Governor Ron DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, would make immunizations for illnesses such as measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, and pertussis optional for students.

About 3.5 million children attend K-12 schools in Florida. College students in on-campus housing are currently required to be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis and hepatitis B. Florida also has over 70,000 nursing home residents who rely on herd immunity for protection, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Eliminating mandates not only affects Florida but also puts domestic health security for the other 49 states at risk,” said Dr. Walter Orenstein, former director of the CDC’s National Immunization Program.

Physicians and epidemiologists warn that reduced vaccination could endanger vulnerable children and adults visiting Florida, potentially sparking outbreaks nationwide. With 143 million tourists visiting Florida in 2024, the potential spread is significant.

Even before the proposed changes, about 5.1% of Florida kindergarteners were exempt from one or more vaccines in the 2024–2025 school year, compared with a national average of 3.6%. Experts emphasize that school vaccination requirements help ensure children receive timely immunizations, particularly for busy parents who might otherwise delay or skip shots.

Florida currently allows religious or medical exemptions, but experts caution that removing school mandates entirely could accelerate declining immunization rates, threatening public health across the U.S.

News.Az