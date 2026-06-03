Cologne Cathedral to charge $14 entry fee for tourists

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One of Germany’s most iconic and visited landmarks is about to get a lot more expensive for travelers. Starting this July, tourists visiting the famous Cologne Cathedral will be required to pay a €12 ($14) admission fee, church officials have announced.

The UNESCO World Heritage site—which draws roughly 6 million people a year—is introducing the charge to combat skyrocketing operational expenses. According to cathedral administrator Clemens van de Ven, maintaining, securing, and operating the monumental Gothic structure costs a staggering $51,000 every single day, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

To manage the change, online ticket sales will launch on June 15, allowing travelers to book their slots up to three months in advance. For those unable to book digitally, a physical ticket office will be set up near the cathedral.

Standard Ticket: €12 ($14)

Reduced Ticket: €6 ($7) for students (aged 14 and older) and apprentices.

Free Entry: Children aged 13 and under, as well as visitors with severe disabilities (and their designated companions).

Worship remains free: Church leaders emphasized that anyone entering to attend services, pray privately, or light candles will not be charged. Separate entry zones will be created inside the building to separate tourists from worshippers.

A Backlash Over "Commercialization"

While officials don't expect the fee to deter the millions of tourists who flock to the site annually, the decision has sparked heavy backlash across Germany.

Critics, including former cathedral architect Barbara Schock-Werner, have spoken out against the move. "A visit to the cathedral shouldn't only be possible for the well-off," Schock-Werner stated to German public broadcaster WDR, arguing that religious landmarks should remain spaces free of commerce. She noted that alternative funding models, like a dedicated foundation, should have been explored instead.

News.Az