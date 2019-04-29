FM: Azerbaijan, Croatia must strengthen co-op in transport sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Croatia must strengthen cooperation in the transport sector, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks during the press-conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić in Baku on April 29, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Croatia signed an agreement on strategic cooperation in 2013,” he added. “We have discussed this issue today. The volume of bilateral trade turnover is not very big. We considered the ways to increase these volumes. Croatia will receive gas through the Southern Gas Corridor. We also exchanged the views on this issue."

Mammadyarov also stressed that Croatia has repeatedly expressed its opinion on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of four resolutions of the UN Security Council.

