FM Bayramov attends European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies in Malta

FM Bayramov attends European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies in Malta

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Valetta, Malta, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the 3rd European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies.

During the event, Minister Bayramov delivered a speech covering issues of COP29’s outcomes, Azerbaijan’s initiatives in energy security, transport and communications, as well as the post-conflict efforts and regional security situation, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry. Multiple questions were addressed as part of deliberations with think-tanks and academicians.“Today I attended and addressed the 3rd European Conference on Azerbaijani Studies in the margins of working visit to Valletta, Malta. Spoke and answered questions about the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, strategic partnerships and projects in the field of green energy, initiatives to strengthen cooperation in transport and communications along the Middle Corridor,” the top diplomat posted on X.“Also informed the audience about post-conflict regional realities, reconstruction of liberated territories, landmine threat, as well as Azerbaijan and Armenia peace process,” he added.

News.Az