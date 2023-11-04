Yandex metrika counter

FM Bayramov: Our country always attaches great importance to development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations

  • Politics
  • Share
FM Bayramov: Our country always attaches great importance to development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations

“Our country always attaches great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations,” Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock, News.az reports.

Stressing the importance of high-level visits in the development of bilateral relations, the FM noted that the President of Azerbaijan made two working trips to Germany in the last two years.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      