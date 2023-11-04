FM Bayramov: Our country always attaches great importance to development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations

“Our country always attaches great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations,” Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock, News.az reports.

Stressing the importance of high-level visits in the development of bilateral relations, the FM noted that the President of Azerbaijan made two working trips to Germany in the last two years.

