FM Bayramov: Our country always attaches great importance to development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations
- 04 Nov 2023 16:47
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 190276
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/fm-bayramov-our-country-always-attaches-great-importance-to-development-of-azerbaijan-germany-relations Copied
“Our country always attaches great importance to the development of Azerbaijan-Germany relations,” Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press conference with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock, News.az reports.
Stressing the importance of high-level visits in the development of bilateral relations, the FM noted that the President of Azerbaijan made two working trips to Germany in the last two years.