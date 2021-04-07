FM Bayramov receives outgoing Turkish ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received Turkish Ambassador to Baku Erkan Özoral upon the termination of his diplomatic duties.

Minister Bayramov noted with satisfaction the role of Erkan Özoral as an ambassador in the development of high-level relations between the two brotherly countries and thanked him for his contribution in this regard.

The minister stressed that high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey impose great responsibility also on the ambassadors. He said Ambassador Özoral, during his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan, successfully coped with this important task and successfully worked as ambassador of fraternal Turkey in a historical period for our country.

The ambassador said he did not separate Azerbaijan from Turkey and this will always be the case. He said he was proud to serve as ambassador at a very important time for Azerbaijan and thanked him for the high attention and cooperation shown to him during his diplomatic career. Emphasizing with satisfaction that the visa requirement for visits between the two countries has been abolished and our citizens can now travel on the basis of ID cards, the ambassador described it as a manifestation of fraternal relations between our countries.

Minister Bayramov expressed confidence that Erkan Özoral will carry on his next task with high professionalism and wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors.

The parties also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

