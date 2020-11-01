FM Cavusoglu: Turkey proud of Azerbaijan’s victories on battlefield

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu has said Turkey is proud of Azerbaijan`s victories on the battlefield.

"You have shown the power of Turks to the whole world. We are very proud. Hopefully, we will return our ancient lands through these successful operations," he told President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

He said Turkish citizens were closely following the Karabakh issue and the ongoing operations. "They always tell us "give Azerbaijan more support, do not leave it alone". There are many who say, "Send us to the front". I am sure that these words are also expressed in the letters you receive," he added.

News.Az