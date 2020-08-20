FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds phone talk with UK's Minister of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 20, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Wendy Morton, UK's Minister of State for the European Neighborhood and the Americas.

Minister of State Wendy Morton congratulated Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment as Foreign Minister.

The sides exchanged views on a number of spheres of the bilateral cooperation agenda and discussed prospects for the development of mutual cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed about the latest military provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and said that this provocation clearly demonstrates that the Armenian leadership seeks to obstruct the process of negotiations on resolving the conflict.

Wendy Morton, in turn, stressed the importance of easing tensions in the region.

The parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

