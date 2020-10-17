FM Jeyhun Bayramov informs int'l organizations' heads about Armenian attack on Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov contacted the heads of international organizations and colleagues in foreign countries about another missile strike by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani second-largest city - Ganja, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The minister informed the heads that another war crime of the Armenian side, crimes against humanity, led to killings and wounds among the Azerbaijani civilian population.

Bayramov emphasized that all responsibility for this bloody crime, which we strongly condemn, lies with Armenia.

News.Az









News.Az