Iran's Pezeshkian thanks Pakistan, neighbours for blocking terrorist infiltration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq for preventing their territories from being used against Iran during the recent conflict involving the United States and Israel.

During a meeting with Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran on Sunday, Pezeshkian said hostile powers had attempted to destabilise Iran by supporting terrorist groups with financial, intelligence and military assistance, News.Az reports, citing Iran's Mizan News Agency.

“The enemies sought to transfer insecurity into the country by financially, militarily and intelligence-wise supporting terrorist groups, but the cooperation and responsibility shown by Iran’s neighbours in preventing any misuse of their territory against our country was valuable and commendable,” Pezeshkian said.

“In this regard, I sincerely thank the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq, which did not allow their soil to be used against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Iranian president also accused the United States and Israel of seeking to create internal instability and overthrow Iran’s political system through military action.

“The main objective of the United States and the Zionist regime from attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran was to create domestic instability and weaken and topple the Islamic system,” he said.

Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, particularly those of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country’s military leadership, in helping secure and maintain a ceasefire.

He also called for greater unity among Islamic countries, saying stronger regional cooperation would reduce the possibility of foreign intervention and aggression in the Middle East.

Pakistani Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said recent developments had revealed “who true friends and enemies are at critical moments”, adding that Iran and Pakistan continued to enjoy close and brotherly relations.

News.Az