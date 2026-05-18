Malaysia PM meets king amid talk of early snap elections

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a high-stakes audience with King Sultan Ibrahim at the national palace on Monday, May 18, just 24 hours after the premier publicly threatened to trigger an early snap general election amid deep, fracturing divisions within his ruling unity government.

While palace officials downplayed the meeting as part of Anwar's "weekly routine" audience, the face-to-face talks come at a moment of intense political volatility for the Southeast Asian nation. Under Malaysia's constitution, the prime minister must secure formal consent from the monarch to dissolve parliament before any election can be called ahead of schedule. A general election is not officially due until early 2028, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The political crisis erupted over the weekend at a Pakatan Harapan convention in Johor. The Barisan Nasional bloc—led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which acts as Anwar’s primary federal partner in the ruling alliance—shocked the administration by announcing it intends to contest all 56 seats in the upcoming Johor state election independently, freezing out Anwar’s bloc.

In a fiery response to the political betrayal, Anwar warned that his alliance is ready for a "full-scale" electoral fight. "If this is the way we are slandered and fractious in the government, maybe we should choose to hold elections for the whole country," Anwar told attendees, declaring he is fully prepared to return the mandate to the voters.

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Compounding Anwar's headaches, his own People’s Justice Party (PKR) is reeling from high-profile defections. Prominent figures Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced they are leaving PKR to head a smaller party, threatening to trigger a broader exodus from the ruling coalition.

The abrupt return of political instability has already spooked regional markets. The Malaysian ringgit, which enjoyed a strong performance throughout 2025, plummeted by 0.5% against the U.S. dollar on Monday morning. Analysts warn that sudden talk of a premature general election could deeply undermine investor confidence at a time when Malaysia is trying to capitalize on a global tech and AI data-center boom.

News.Az