FM Jeyhun Bayramov visits Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospital in Turkish city of Kahramanmaras

As part of his trip to the quake-hit Kahramanmaras city of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited a mobile field hospital sent by Azerbaijan to the fraternal country, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov got acquainted with the conditions created at the well-equipped mobile field hospital where Azerbaijani doctors are working and viewed the hospital’s operation.

