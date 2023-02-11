Yandex metrika counter

FM Jeyhun Bayramov visits Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospital in Turkish city of Kahramanmaras

FM Jeyhun Bayramov visits Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospital in Turkish city of Kahramanmaras

As part of his trip to the quake-hit Kahramanmaras city of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited a mobile field hospital sent by Azerbaijan to the fraternal country, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Bayramov got acquainted with the conditions created at the well-equipped mobile field hospital where Azerbaijani doctors are working and viewed the hospital’s operation.

