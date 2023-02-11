FM Jeyhun Bayramov visits Azerbaijan’s mobile field hospital in Turkish city of Kahramanmaras
As part of his trip to the quake-hit Kahramanmaras city of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited a mobile field hospital sent by Azerbaijan to the fraternal country, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
Minister Bayramov got acquainted with the conditions created at the well-equipped mobile field hospital where Azerbaijani doctors are working and viewed the hospital’s operation.