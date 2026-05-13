Iran warns no US weapons will transit Strait of Hormuz to regional bases

Iran warns no US weapons will transit Strait of Hormuz to regional bases

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Iran will no longer allow US weapons shipments to transit through the Strait of Hormuz to regional military bases, the Iranian Army has warned, declaring that the strategic waterway is now under the coordinated control of the country’s armed forces.

“From now on, we will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz and enter regional bases,” Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Any country wishing to transit the waterway must do so under the supervision of Iran’s armed forces, ensuring a ‘passage without harm’,” he said during a ceremony marking the 40th day since the burial of former Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

According to Akraminia, the western section of the strait is controlled by the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), while the eastern section is under the command of the Iranian Army Navy.

“This coordinated and synergistic control, while enhancing Iran’s monitoring and sovereignty over the region, will generate revenues for the country up to twice its oil income,” he said.

The general also claimed that despite two decades of planning by Iran’s “enemies” to attack the country, the Iranian armed forces had preserved and strengthened their combat capabilities while thwarting hostile objectives through missile strikes and ground operations.

He said the enemy had failed to achieve any of its objectives in the recent conflict, including destroying Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities, fragmenting the country, and overthrowing the political system.

Akraminia further stated that Iran’s military doctrine had become offensive in nature and warned that any hostile action would trigger a severe response.

“After the first revolution that expelled the Shah and the second revolution that expelled America from Iran, today we will expel America from the entire region, and its presence will be eliminated from this region forever,” he said.

In a separate speech delivered in Amol on Wednesday, IRGC Navy Deputy Chief for Cultural and Psychological Operations Saeed Siahsorani issued a direct warning to the United States and President Donald Trump.

“If America and Trump personally want to do something stupid, we will turn the Persian Gulf into the largest blue graveyard of American marines,” Siahsorani said.

He described the Strait of Hormuz as the “Strait of the Honour of Islam”.

Siahsorani said Iran had not yet entered into direct naval conflict with the United States, but claimed that “smart blocking” measures were already being implemented and that asymmetric warfare against the enemy was continuing.

He also claimed that 70 percent of US military bases in the region, including Arifjan, Al Udeid, Sheikh Isa and Ali Al Salem, had been “levelled to the ground”.

Referring to the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, he noted that before the conflict, around 20 million barrels of oil transited the waterway daily, along with one-fifth of the world’s gas supplies, one-quarter of global oil shipments, and 80 percent of agricultural fertiliser exports.

News.Az