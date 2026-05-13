8 killed in Israeli airstrikes south of Beirut

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Eight people, including two children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting areas south of Beirut on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said three airstrikes hit the coastal areas of Barja, Jiyeh, and Saadiyat along the highway connecting Beirut with Sidon and southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Lebanese officials said the attacks are part of continuing hostilities despite a ceasefire announced in April. Daily exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and the Lebanese group Hezbollah have continued in recent weeks.

According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks in Lebanon since early March have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million residents.

The ceasefire, initially announced on April 17, remains in effect until May 17, although violence has continued across several areas of southern Lebanon.

News.Az