FMs of Caspian States to discuss Caspian in Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy FMs of Caspian five will meet in the framework of special working group on August 10.

Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Caspian States will be held on August 11 in the administrative center of Mangystau region of Aktau city, Kazakhstan on the eve of the V summit of the "Caspian five", Report informs citing the Interfax.

"Issues of legal status (Caspian sea - ed.) were discussed at the meetings of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian States. The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the "Caspian five" is scheduled in Aktau on August 11, 2018 on the eve of the V Caspian summit ", the government of Kazakhstan said.

The report emphasizes that, according to the agreement of the parties, the 52nd meeting of the special working group on the development of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers is scheduled for August 10 in Aktau.

News.Az

News.Az