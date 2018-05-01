Food Safety Agency to control export of food products to EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the decree on “Regulating export of food products from the Republic of Azerbaijan to t

According to amendment, Food Safety Agency will control export of food products to EU countries. At the same time, the words ‘Ministry of Economy’ in the third chapter of the decree are replaced by the words ‘Food Safety Agency’.

The decree will enter into force from July 1, 2018.

News.Az

News.Az