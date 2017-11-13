Food Security Institute created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on ensuring the activity of the Food Security Agency, APA reports.

According to the decree a public legal entity "Azerbaijan Food Security Institute" is being created under the authority of the Food Security Agency.

The decree also approved the "Regulations on the Food Security Agency" and "Structure of the Food Security Agency".

According to the decree, the new structure will conduct scientific and practical research in the field of food safety, develop draft technical regulations in the field of food safety, provide services to study food safety indicators, etc.

In connection with the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Justice were given corresponding instructions.

