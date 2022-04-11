Food shortages risk harming Ukraine's children

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unicef's director of emergency programmes is warning more than a million Ukrainian children are at risk of not having enough to eat, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

Manuel Fontaine tells a meeting of the UN Security Council almost half of the 3.2 million children who have remained in their homes are at risk of not having enough food.

"The situation is even worse in cities like Mariupol and Kherson, where children and their families have now gone weeks without running water and sanitation services, a regular supply of food, and medical care," she says.

