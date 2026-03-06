Ford recalls 1.74 million US vehicles over rearview camera issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford Motor Co is recalling 1.74 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect that may prevent rearview camera images from displaying properly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday. The issue can reduce a driver’s visibility when reversing, increasing the risk of accidents.

The recall covers certain Ford Bronco and Ford Edge models, as the Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM) can overheat and shut down, causing the rearview camera to fail, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Separately, additional models including the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair are being recalled due to a separate issue where the center display may flip or invert images, showing drivers an incorrect rearview when the vehicle is in reverse.

Ford owners affected by the recall will be notified by the company, which plans to provide repairs to address these safety concerns.

News.Az