Ford recalls 605,000 US vehicles over wiper issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling 604,533 vehicles in the United States due to a windshield wiper motor defect that could reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

Certain 2020–2022 Ford Explorer and Escape models and Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Corsair vehicles are affected, News.Az reports, citing the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Dealers will inspect and replace front wiper motors free of charge.

Separately, 11,431 US vehicles are being recalled due to a driveshaft friction weld defect, which could cause rear driveshaft separation and sudden loss of drive power.

The recalls aim to prevent accidents and ensure vehicle safety across the affected models.

News.Az