Ford recalls 420,000 vehicles over wiper failure

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Ford Motor is recalling 422,613 vehicles across the United States due to a windshield wiper failure issue, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects a large number of vehicles after regulators identified a defect that could impact the proper functioning of windshield wipers, potentially reducing driver visibility in adverse weather conditions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ford said the issue poses a safety risk, as malfunctioning wipers may increase the likelihood of accidents, particularly during rain or snow.

The company has not yet released a full breakdown of all affected models, but the recall spans several vehicle lines in the U.S. market.

Owners of affected vehicles are expected to be notified and will be advised to bring their cars to authorized dealerships for inspection and repair at no cost.

The announcement adds to a growing list of recent automotive recalls in the U.S. industry, where regulators continue to closely monitor vehicle safety standards.

Further details, including specific model years and repair timelines, are expected to be released by Ford and NHTSA in the coming days.

News.Az