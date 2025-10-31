Ford recalls nearly 80,000 vehicles in US over door panel and light defects

Ford Motor is recalling 79,781 vehicles in the U.S. due to potential defects with interior panels near front doors and rear lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday.

The recall affects 14,843 F-150 Lightning BEV trucks for rear lightbar issues and 64,938 Ford Flex vehicles for door panel problems. Separately, Ford is recalling 34,481 re-manufactured 10R80 automatic transmissions used as service parts in some Ford and Lincoln models, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This comes after the automaker recalled 227,006 vehicles Thursday for windshield and seat frame issues and 175,000 Wednesday for moonroof wind deflectors, bringing total recalls this week close to 500,000.

News.Az