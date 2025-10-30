Yandex metrika counter

Ford recalls over 227,000 vehicles in US for windshield and seat issues

Photo: Reuters

Ford Motor Company is recalling 227,006 vehicles in the United States due to safety concerns, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The recall covers issues such as windshield glass with air bubbles, a malfunctioning defrost and defog system, and loose seat frames, which could pose safety risks to drivers and passengers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


